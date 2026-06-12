Enemy drone attacks on Mykolaiv and region wound 5, damage transport enterprises

Photo: https://t.me/mykolaivskaODA

Mykolaiv and the wider region came under a series of Russian Shahed and Molniya drone attacks overnight into Friday, wounding five people and damaging residential and transport infrastructure.

"Overnight the enemy again attacked the city. Three people were wounded in the attack — a married couple, a 40-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, and their 18-year-old daughter... By morning the man is in serious condition, the women in moderate condition," regional military administration head Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

In the morning, Russian forces again attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones, wounding a man: "Mykolaiv. Russians again attacked the city with Shaheds in the morning. A man was wounded and hospitalized. Transport enterprise buildings and vehicles were damaged."

Transport enterprise buildings and vehicles were also damaged in the morning attack.

Additionally, on Thursday in Mykolaiv district, the enemy attacked Kutsurubska community with Molniya drones. A 79-year-old man was wounded in the village of Yaselka and hospitalized in serious condition. A private home and vehicle were damaged in the strike.

The regional military administration head also noted that transport infrastructure in Mykolaiv came under attack on Thursday afternoon, with no casualties reported.