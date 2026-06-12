Interfax-Ukraine
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08:23 12.06.2026

Occupiers lose 1,300 personnel and 355 vehicles and special equipment in one day – General Staff

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Occupiers lose 1,300 personnel and 355 vehicles and special equipment in one day – General Staff
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

Defense forces eliminated 1,300 occupiers, four tanks, 78 artillery systems, one armored vehicle, 2,218 UAVs, and 355 motor vehicles and special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Friday morning.

"Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.06.26 are estimated as follows: personnel – around 1,380,120 (+1,300); tanks – 12,014 (+4); armored combat vehicles – 24,728 (+1); artillery systems – 43,865 (+78); MLRS – 1,861 (+2); air defense systems – 1,417 (+1); aircraft – 436 (+0); helicopters – 353 (+0); ground robotic systems – 1,636 (+8); operational-tactical UAVs – 344,869 (+2,218); cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0); ships/boats – 33 (+0); submarines – 2 (+0); motor vehicles and fuel tankers – 105,850 (+352); special equipment – 4,280 (+3)," the statement reads.

Data are being updated.

Tags: #general_staff

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