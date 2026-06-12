Mass drone attack in Sumy region kills one woman, leaves another seriously wounded – official

A 44-year-old woman was killed and a 33-year-old woman seriously wounded in a mass Russian drone attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in Shostka community in Sumy region.

"Regrettably, a 44-year-old woman was killed in the attack. Our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Another woman, aged 33, sustained serious injuries. Medical personnel are providing her with necessary assistance," Sumy regional military administration head Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram.

A three-storey non-residential building also sustained significant destruction and damage.

"The enemy carried out a mass drone strike on a civilian infrastructure facility in Shostka community overnight," Hryhorov said.