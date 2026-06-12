Russian overnight drone attack on Mykolaiv wounds 3, damages private homes – official

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Three people were wounded in an overnight Russian strike drone attack on Mykolaiv, Mykolaiv regional military administration head Vitaliy Kim said.

Private homes and vehicles were also damaged in the attack, he said.

"Three people were wounded in a Shahed attack on the city, all have been hospitalized. Private homes and vehicles were damaged," the Telegram post published on Friday morning reads.