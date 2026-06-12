Interfax-Ukraine
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08:20 12.06.2026

Defense forces repel 199 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

1 min read
Defense forces repel 199 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

199 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

"The enemy carried out one rocket strike using two missiles and 77 air strikes dropping 200 guided bombs. It also used 6,356 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,545 shellings of settlements and our forces' positions," the UAF General Staff reports.

According to the General Staff, the hottest situation today was on the Pokrovsk axis, where the aggressor carried out 39 assault and offensive actions.

Tags: #general_staff

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