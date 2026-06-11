Norway providing over EUR 9 mln for renovation of Chornobyl safety shield

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Norway is allocating more than EUR 9 million for the restoration of the protective sarcophagus covering Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) following damage caused by a Russian drone, the Norwegian Embassy in Ukraine has said.

"Norway is allocating NOK 100 million [nearly EUR 9.1 million] for the repair of the protective structure covering the No. 4 reactor at the decommissioned nuclear power plant in Chornobyl. The structure was damaged as a result of a Russian drone strike in February 2025," the embassy said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The aid will be provided through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) fund, the International Chornobyl Cooperation Account (ICCA).

State Secretary Eivind Vad Petersson announced the support during a visit to Kyiv, also mentioning the incident on June 7, when a spent nuclear fuel storage facility in Chornobyl zone was hit by a Russian strike.

"These attacks also pose a threat to European and international security. Norway will make efforts to reduce the risk of radioactive emissions and ensure that Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant continues to operate safely," Petersson said.

In April, the U.S. expressed its readiness to provide up to $100 million as part of a joint effort by the Group of Seven to repair the new sarcophagus over Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Ahead of the 40th anniversary of Chornobyl accident, the EU called on Russia to stop attacks on nuclear facilities in Ukraine.