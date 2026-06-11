Zelenskyy honors AFU Unmanned Systems Forces warriors with state awards

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has honored warriors of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with state awards, and additionally presented battle flags to the units.

"The Unmanned Systems Forces are one of Ukraine's greatest achievements –something that proves Ukrainian leadership in technology and in saving lives thanks to technology. The number of Russian targets hit thanks to our AFU USF is already in the hundreds of thousands per year, and just over the past year from today –from June to June –this amounts to more than 356,000 Russian targets struck," Zelenskyy said.

He also asked those present to observe a minute of silence to honor the memory of every Ukrainian warrior who gave their life so that Ukraine could live and remain independent and strong.

According to decrees No. 486/2026 and 487/2026, the President bestowed the "For Courage and Bravery" honorary award upon the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the AFU, as well as a separate center of unmanned systems of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the AFU.

As previously reported, Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing June 11 as the Day of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.