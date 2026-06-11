Ukrzaliznytsia to operate daily high-speed Intercity train between Dnipro, Odesa from June 28

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled a new daily high-speed Intercity train No. 753/754 between Dnipro and Odesa starting June 28, according to a statement released by the company on Thursday.

"This is the first regular Intercity high-speed train in the history of independent Ukraine to connect Dnipro and Odesa," Ukrzaliznytsia said on Telegram.

In addition, starting June 27, a new daily high-speed Intercity train No. 765/766 Kyiv-Odesa will begin service.

Ukrzaliznytsia is also increasing the frequency of high-speed trains No. 763/764 Kyiv-Odesa and No. 748/747 Kyiv-Ternopil to six times a week instead of three.

"We were able to introduce new routes and increase the frequency of existing ones thanks to the optimization of high-speed rolling stock operations," the company said.

It is noted that a new schedule for high-speed electric trains on Kyiv-Odesa-Dnipro triangle has been established for the summer period, allowing the same rolling stock to sequentially serve several high-demand routes simultaneously and use the existing fleet more efficiently.

"As a result, passengers will have more trains and more seats on the most popular routes of the summer season," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

The company also noted that ticket sales have already begun.

As reported, during the first week of June (June 1-7), Ukrzaliznytsia transported 472,900 passengers. The largest number of passengers (over 13,000) travelled on Train No. 104 Lviv-Lozova.

At that time, the company emphasized that it plans to transport a total of 7 million passengers over the three summer months.