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20:25 11.06.2026

Ukraine, Poland agree to keep bus traffic running at Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint in summer

1 min read
Ukraine, Poland agree to keep bus traffic running at Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint in summer
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Bus traffic through the "Shehyni – Medyka" checkpoint will operate without restrictions during the summer, Vice Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba announced on Telegram on Thursday.

According to his information, the Polish side had previously announced its intention to temporarily suspend the processing of incoming buses to Poland due to repair work.

"Following negotiations between the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine and the Ministry of the Interior and Administration of the Republic of Poland, with the assistance of the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland, an agreement has been reached: bus traffic through the 'Shehyni – Medyka' checkpoint will not be halted during the summer season, even while the repair work is being carried out," the official noted.

According to Kuleba, this will help maintain stable transport connectivity between Ukraine and Poland for passengers and international carriers.

Tags: #checkpoint #poland #agreement

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