Odesa opens 13 safe beach zones for recreation

Thirteen safe beach zones have been opened in Odesa, including the "Zoloty Bereh" , "Kurortny," "Arkadia" beaches, and the "Bez Mezh" inclusive beach, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper announced.

"Today, together with the command of the 'Odesa' operational-tactical group, I signed an order regarding public access to recreational zones on the coast. According to the reports of the Special Commission of the Military Administration, which inspected the sites, the first 13 beach zones have been recognized as compliant with the established safety requirements," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, the opened locations include the "Zoloty Bereh," "Kurortny," the municipal beach for persons with disabilities, "Chaika," "Arkadia" (in the area of the Red Line and Ibiza nightclubs), "Delfin," "Caleton," and the "Bez Mezh" inclusive beach.

Kiper reported that prior to opening, all sites were inspected for accessibility to shelters, the deployment of rescue posts, and other necessary conditions for public safety. He noted that the list of safe zones for recreation may expand following further checks.

"Enjoy your recreation and remain attentive to air raid sirens and the recommendations of the rescue services," Kiper emphasized.