Interfax-Ukraine
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19:53 11.06.2026

Rada European Integration Committee head: Ukraine's associate EU membership proposal has merit

3 min read
Rada European Integration Committee head: Ukraine's associate EU membership proposal has merit
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/08/05

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's proposal to grant Ukraine the status of an "associate member" of the European Union has a rational basis that should be utilized constructively, according to Сhairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the EU (European Solidarity faction) Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze.

"In my opinion, Mr. Merz's position and proposal are constructive. Yes, it is critically important for us that it does not become a substitute for full membership for Ukraine, but at the same time, it contains many positive, interesting, and important points that could help Ukraine anchor itself in the irreversibility of the European integration process," Klympush-Tsintsadze told Interfax-Ukraine.

She said Merz's proposal is "rather rough around the edges, but it contains a rational core that Ukraine needs to use constructively."

According to Klympush-Tsintsadze, she raised this issue at a meeting this week between representatives of parliamentary factions and European Union Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos.

"Kos said that there are also proposals from the French and Lithuanian sides. And indeed, a thorough discussion has now begun within the European Council and the Commission, within the institutions of the European Union, regarding what additional phased steps could help Ukraine and other candidates – Moldova, the Western Balkan countries – to move more confidently forward in the process of European integration and receive certain benefits along the way in the form of direct participation in various European Union events or access to European Union markets," the committee chairperson said.

In the MP's view, it is precisely on this basis that discussions and dialogue with the European Union should be built, "rather than banging on the EU's door, demanding a specific accession date."

"I believe that, unfortunately, by the end of 2027, we will not be able to claim full membership. By the way, Kos also mentioned this…," she said.

Klympush-Tsintsadze stressed the need to assess Ukraine's progress toward the European Union rationally and realistically, to be aware of the challenges ahead, and to be truly ready for accession –not just formally, but in substance, so as not to end up in a "half-baked" state and not lose the opportunities that full EU membership offers.

According to her, it is also important not to become hostages to unfinished internal reforms within the European Union, so that when Ukraine is ready to join the EU, its partners do not say that they still have unfinished business.

The MP reminded that the first negotiation cluster – "Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process" – for Ukraine opens on Monday, June 15.

"According to the European Commissioner, all other clusters will be opened by the end of the summer. The European Commission is working to ensure that all other clusters for candidate countries are indeed opened at the start of Ireland's presidency. We are counting on this," Klympush-Tsintsadze said.

As reported, Ireland's presidency of the European Union will begin on July 1.

Tags: #european_integration #parliament

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