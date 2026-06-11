Interfax-Ukraine
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19:52 11.06.2026

Government appoints Budchyk first deputy head of State Regulatory Service, approves Luhansk regional deputy heads

1 min read
Government appoints Budchyk first deputy head of State Regulatory Service, approves Luhansk regional deputy heads

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Nataliia Budchyk as First Deputy Head of the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine, government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced.

"Appointed: Nataliia Ivanivna Budchyk as First Deputy Head of the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

Melnychuk also reported that the government approved the following appointments: Ivan Bochko as First Deputy Head of Luhansk Regional State Administration ; and Oleksiy Smyrnov as Deputy Head of Luhansk Regional State Administration.

Tags: #state #service #regulatory

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