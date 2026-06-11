Govt authorizes transfer to service members of apartments provided to military units under usufruct rights

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 750 of June 10, 2026, which amended the regulations on the procedure for accounting, storage, write-off, and use of military property in the Armed Forces and standardized the transfer of apartments held under usufruct.

In accordance with the government's decision, the regulations have been supplemented with a provision stating that apartments in residential buildings (houses) that were transferred to military units for use under the right of usufruct of state property are transferred into the ownership of military personnel, persons discharged from military service, and their family members.

This right is granted to categories of citizens who, in accordance with the law On social and legal protection of military personnel and members of their families and the Statute of the Title of Hero of Ukraine (approved by Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 1114 of December 2, 2002), are entitled to receive such property free of charge in the manner prescribed by law.

Usufruct is a real right that grants the usufructuary the right to possess and use property owned by the state or a municipality free of charge, without the right to dispose of it or change its intended use. As for usufructuaries, they may include local self-government bodies and state authorities, municipal organizations, state-owned enterprises, as well as legal entities that are not profit-oriented and whose sole participant (founder) is, respectively, the state or a territorial community.