Police detain man holding wife, child hostage in Uzhhorod

Photo: https://t.me/UA_National_Police

Police special forces from the Rapid Operational Response Unit have conducted a special operation and detained an armed man who barricaded himself inside a house with his wife and child in Uzhhorod, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

"Today at around 1640, the police received a report stating that a man was threatening his wife with a pistol in one of Uzhhorod's neighborhoods. The caller heard the sounds of gunshots. By the time police patrols arrived, the man had barricaded himself inside the house, where his wife and 5-year-old child were also present with him," a statement on the law enforcement agency's Telegram channel reads.

It is noted that the man refused to establish contact with the police officers.

According to the report, the Rapid Operational Response Unit special forces executed a special operation and detained the perpetrator. The child and the woman were safely evacuated from the house. Currently, there is no threat to their lives or health.

Primary investigative actions are currently underway.