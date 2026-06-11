Interfax-Ukraine
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18:26 11.06.2026

Zaporizhia head urges residents of occupied territories to evacuate

1 min read
Zaporizhia head urges residents of occupied territories to evacuate

Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov has addressed residents of the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Zaporizhia Region, hinting at intensified operations by the Defense Forces of Ukraine against enemy military targets and urging people to evacuate.

"The enemy has for too long considered Melitopol, Berdiansk, Enerhodar, and Henichesk as their deep rear. For too long, they have used the occupied parts of Zaporizhia and Kherson oblasts as a logistical hub to resupply their troops. For too long, they convinced people that the occupation was permanent. Today, the situation is changing. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are systematically striking the occupiers’ military infrastructure, their command posts, warehouses, and supply routes," he said in a video address on the regional administration’s Telegram channel on Thursday.

"And I want to draw your attention to the main point-the more the occupiers use the TOT for military needs, the greater the risks that arise for civilians. That is why I urge everyone who has the opportunity not to delay the decision to leave. The most precious thing any person has is their life," he emphasized.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #tot #evacuation

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