Interfax-Ukraine
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15:28 11.06.2026

Justice Ministry prepares amendments to harmonize child rights protection with European standards

2 min read
Justice Ministry prepares amendments to harmonize child rights protection with European standards

The issue of child rights protection and the development of child-friendly justice is our commitment to international partners within the Rule of Law Roadmap, which is coordinated by the Ministry of Justice, Acting Minister of Justice and Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration Liudmyla Suhak said on Thursday.

"We are finalizing the preparation of a comprehensive draft law on child-friendly justice," Suhak emphasized during a meeting to discuss the coordination of technical assistance for defining and implementing key priorities for the development of child-friendly justice.

The meeting focused on the coordination of technical assistance for implementing key priorities for the development of a child-friendly justice system between state institutions and development partners, specifically within the framework of implementing the National Strategy for the Protection of Child Rights in the Justice Sector for the Period Until 2028 and its operational action plan.

During the event, Suhak also announced that the ministry is preparing an updated National Strategy in the Field of Human Rights, which includes a section dedicated to the protection of child rights.

In particular, this includes expanding the network of Barnahus centers, involving psychologists in criminal cases where children are witnesses or victims, and developing restorative justice for minors.

With the support of UNICEF, 15 Barnahus centers have been opened (13 of them during the full-scale invasion), and a Registry of 587 psychologists involved in criminal proceedings involving children has been established.

Furthermore, through the Free Legal Aid (FLA) system, psychologists have already participated in 27,842 investigative and procedural actions involving children.

Based on the results of the Restorative Program for Juveniles Suspected of Committing a Criminal Offense, the functioning of which is partially supported by the Council of Europe, the FLA system has received 854 consents to participate in the program from minors and victims since the launch of the project. As a result of mediation, the parties concluded 623 agreements.

The meeting was attended by members of the Interdepartmental Coordination Council on Juvenile Justice, representatives of central executive authorities, state bodies and institutions, representatives of foreign states, and international organizations.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine together with the Interdepartmental Coordination Council on Juvenile Justice, with the support of UNICEF and the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine.

Tags: #child_rights #justice_ministry

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