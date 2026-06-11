Interfax-Ukraine
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15:01 11.06.2026

URCS provides nearly UAH 95 mln in aid to vulnerable population categories over two months

2 min read
URCS provides nearly UAH 95 mln in aid to vulnerable population categories over two months
Photo: Red Cross Society

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has paid out over UAH 94.7 million in financial aid to vulnerable population categories over the past two months.

"During April-May 2026, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society provided financial aid to 7,896 people in frontline communities and communities affected by the war, totaling UAH 94,798,790.5," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Support is provided to the most vulnerable individuals living within 50 km of the frontline or those affected by the war, specifically in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Kherson, Sumy, and Odesa regions.

Financial assistance was received by persons with Group I and II disabilities, parents of children with disabilities, single mothers and fathers, single pensioners, households consisting exclusively of elderly people, and large families. Support was also provided to evacuees who were forced to leave their homes due to active hostilities and shelling. Additionally, assistance was given to people who suffered as a result of shelling, including those whose housing was damaged or destroyed, or who suffered injuries or the loss of family members.

As reported, starting April 1, 2026, the URCS transitioned to a new approach for providing financial aid to the population affected by the war. Multi-purpose financial assistance has been replaced by financial aid based on defined priorities, allowing for more targeted support according to people’s specific needs and life circumstances.

The URCS is implementing this program with the support of the U.S. government, the Danish and Norwegian Red Cross, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Tags: #aid #urcs

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