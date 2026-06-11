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13:19 11.06.2026

Ukraine will become part of the European Union in long term - Merz

2 min read
Ukraine will become part of the European Union in long term - Merz
Photo: https://www.dw.com

Achieving peace in the war of Russia against Ukraine is possible only through negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia, Europe, and the US, stated German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a government address in the Bundestag on Thursday.

"Our goal for Ukraine remains a just and lasting peace that also takes into account our security interests. For this reason, we support Ukraine. That is the truth. We are doing this today and will continue to do so for as long as necessary," Deutsche Welle quotes Merz as saying.

Merz stated that, alongside supporting Ukraine—such as the approved EUR 90 billion EU loan and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia—the German government supports efforts aimed at ending the war through negotiations.

"To counter Russia’s overt readiness for escalation, we are strengthening NATO’s eastern flank. At the same time, we support efforts aimed at ending this aggressive war of Russia through negotiations. A lasting peace will only be achieved through negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia, the US, and Europe. There will be no other option," the head of the German government noted.

"By waging a defensive war against Russia, Ukraine is ‘also defending our freedom, freedom and security throughout Europe’," Merz added. "After all, Ukraine is part of Europe. In the long term, it will also become part of the European Union," he emphasized.

Assessing Ukraine’s path toward European integration, the Chancellor noted that the country has made significant progress in reform.

"That is exactly why, a few days ago, I proposed granting Ukraine associate membership in the EU. This would mean regular participation by Ukraine in European Council meetings and meetings of the councils of specialized ministers. A Ukrainian commissioner, for the time being without a portfolio and voting rights, would become the face of Kyiv in Brussels," Merz reiterated, detailing his proposal.

Tags: #merz #ukraine #european_union

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