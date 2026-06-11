Massive illegal amber mining scheme exposed in Rivne region

Photo: National Police

The National Police of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General have uncovered a large-scale illegal amber mining operation in the Rivne region, where perpetrators established industrial-scale extraction for sale under the guise of geological exploration.

"Preliminary findings indicate that this illegal amber mining resulted in the complete destruction of the fertile soil layer and over 700 trees of various species across an area of approximately 50 hectares," the National Police said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

Law enforcement authorities are currently identifying all individuals involved in the organization and operation of the scheme.

According to police information, the entities involved held permits for geological surveying and exploration of amber-bearing areas, for which they were granted temporary use of land within forest tracts.

"However, instead of the authorized exploration, the perpetrators engaged in illegal industrial mining of amber for subsequent sale," the statement noted.

Investigations revealed that instead of the boreholes required by project documentation, the operators used makeshift motor pumps and hydraulic soil-washing technology.

"This method uses powerful jets of water to wash away the amber-bearing layer of soil, the so-called ‘blue earth,’ allowing the stones to be collected on the surface," the report said.

The National Police emphasized that this hydraulic mining method is one of the most environmentally destructive practices, leading to the total destruction of the fertile soil layer, damage to forest stands, and alteration of the natural landscape.

On June 9, investigators conducted 47 searches in the region, seizing over 52 kg of amber, 26 makeshift motor pumps, processing equipment, geological documents, two vehicles, and over $29,000 in cash. Pre-trial investigations are ongoing under the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding illegal mining and abuse of office.