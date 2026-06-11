Interfax-Ukraine
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11:38 11.06.2026

Russian strike on Konotop railway depot kills Ukrzaliznytsia employee, wounds 4 workers

2 min read
Russian strike on Konotop railway depot kills Ukrzaliznytsia employee, wounds 4 workers
Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba/7415

Russian forces struck a railway depot in Konotop in Sumy region, killing a female Ukrzaliznytsia employee and wounding four more workers, the company’s board chair Oleksandr Pertsovsky said.

"The Shaheds were preliminarily jet-powered, close to the border — and not everyone managed to reach shelter in time after the warning. We are analyzing this in detail second by second," Pertsovsky wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He said maintaining rail service in front-line communities comes at an extraordinary cost today.

Regional military administration head Oleh Hryhorov had earlier reported that the enemy had been attacking Konotop community since overnight, with civilian infrastructure hit and a fire breaking out at the site of a Russian drone strike.

He later updated the report, saying the number of those hospitalized following the Konotop attack had risen to four — "two women and two men are in hospital; the wounded have significant body burns; their condition is moderate to serious. All are receiving necessary medical assistance."

Deputy prime minister for Ukraine’s reconstruction and minister of community and territorial development Oleksiy Kuleba also wrote on Telegram: "A locomotive depot in Konotop in Sumy region came under enemy attack. Regrettably, a railway worker was killed… Four more workers were wounded and are receiving necessary medical assistance."

Tags: #russian_strike #ukrzaliznytsia

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