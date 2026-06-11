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10:50 11.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Ukraine celebrates Unmanned Systems Forces Day for first time

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine celebrates Unmanned Systems Forces Day for first time

Ukraine marked the first Unmanned Systems Forces Day on Thursday, June 11, with the date to be observed annually as a day of gratitude to USF soldiers, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"It is already impossible to imagine modern warfare without drones, and Ukrainian unmanned systems are successfully operating at various levels: from carrying out tasks at the front to striking important enemy targets hundreds of kilometers deep into its territory. All of this is being recorded, and it is thanks to the precision and skill of our operators that Russia’s losses have long exceeded 30,000 killed and wounded per month," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram greeting.

He thanked all those serving in the Unmanned Systems Forces, developing Ukrainian technologies, and working to achieve battlefield superiority.

"I thank all those who work to reduce Russia’s capabilities and increase our security," the president concluded.

Tags: #unmanned_systems_forces_day

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