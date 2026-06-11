Visa-free travel has become proof of Ukraine's ability to reform and move toward the EU – Poroshenko

People's Deputy of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has noted that nine years of a visa-free regime with the EU have confirmed Ukraine's ability to achieve strategic goals through reforms and unity.

The politician emphasized that the introduction of visa-free travel was preceded by years of negotiations, the fulfillment of obligations, and the adoption of necessary laws, he wrote on his Facebook page, reminding that before 2017, trips to Europe required large packages of documents and did not guarantee the receipt of a visa.

According to him, reforms, dialogue with partners, and the creation of anti-corruption institutions made it possible to change the situation, while the arrival of low-cost airlines made travel more accessible.

Poroshenko noted that during the full-scale war, the visa-free regime became a lifeline for millions of Ukrainians, who were able to cross the border without additional procedures.

The leader of European Solidarity believes that Ukraine is one step away from starting negotiations on joining the EU, and the formula for success remains unchanged: reforms, effective institutions, the rule of law, and a stable democracy.

"Visa-free travel proved that Ukraine is capable of achieving great goals. Now we must walk the path to full membership in the EU," Poroshenko said.