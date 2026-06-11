Authorities seeking demobilization mechanisms, preparing decisions on pay hikes to soldiers – Hnatov

Several options for increasing the financial provision of military personnel have already been developed and are under consideration, while the authorities are seeking demobilization mechanisms for those serving since the beginning of the full-scale war, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov has said.

"On the president’s instruction, work is underway to improve the financial provision of military personnel. Several options have already been developed and proposed, which are currently being considered," Hnatov said in an interview for Liga.net.

According to him, the government is currently working on finding the necessary financial resources to implement these decisions. This work is ongoing, and, in Hnatov’s opinion, decisions that will allow for improving financial provision will be adopted in the near future.

He also reported that changes to the system of bonuses for performing combat missions are being considered, primarily for military personnel in the first echelon on the front line.

Commenting on the issue of demobilization, Hnatov said that the authorities are working on mechanisms for discharging military personnel who have been fighting since the beginning of the full-scale war or have served for a long period.

At the same time, he emphasized that the possibilities for demobilization depend directly on the pace of mobilization.

"The higher the draft indicators, the more opportunities will appear for the discharge of those categories of military personnel who already have the right to do so," the Chief of the General Staff explained.

According to him, several options for resolving this issue are currently being considered, and work on them is ongoing.