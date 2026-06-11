Occupiers lose 1,310 personnel and 336 vehicles and special equipment in one day – General Staff

Defense forces eliminated 1,310 occupiers, six tanks, 74 artillery systems, 10 armored vehicles, 2,120 UAVs, and 336 motor vehicles and special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Thursday morning.

"Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.06.26 are estimated as follows: personnel – around 1,378,820 (+1,310); tanks – 12,010 (+6); armored combat vehicles – 24,727 (+10); artillery systems – 43,787 (+74); MLRS – 1,859 (+2); air defense systems – 1,416 (+2); aircraft – 436 (+0); helicopters – 353 (+0); ground robotic systems – 1,628 (+9); operational-tactical UAVs – 342,651 (+2,120); cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0); ships/boats – 33 (+0); submarines – 2 (+0); motor vehicles and fuel tankers – 105,498 (+326); special equipment – 4,277 (+10)," the statement reads.

Data are being updated.