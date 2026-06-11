Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:51 11.06.2026

Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times, 1 killed and 16 wounded

1 min read
Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times, 1 killed and 16 wounded
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times, wounding 16 people and killing one, with civilian infrastructure damaged and partially destroyed in places, regional military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"One person was killed and 16 were wounded. The enemy attacked four districts of the region nearly 30 times with drones and air bombs," he wrote on Telegram.

In the Synelnykove area, Vasylivka and Ukrainka communities came under attack. Fires broke out. Two private homes were partially destroyed and several more damaged. A farm, outbuildings, and vehicles were also damaged. A shop was destroyed. One person was killed and three wounded.

One person was wounded in Zelenodolska community of Kryvyi Rih district.

In Pavlohrad, a multi-storey building and a rescue unit building were damaged. Twelve people were wounded.

In the Nikopol area, Russians struck Nikopol and Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrivka, and Pokrovsk — both city and rural — communities. A private home caught fire and an enterprise was damaged.

 

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk #shelling

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