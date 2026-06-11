Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:50 11.06.2026

Ukraine's air defense downs 195 of 221 enemy targets, ballistic missiles and 21 strike drones hit 9 locations

1 min read
Ukraine's air defense downs 195 of 221 enemy targets, ballistic missiles and 21 strike drones hit 9 locations

Ukrainian defense forces neutralized 195 of 221 enemy targets overnight into Thursday, though ballistic missiles and 21 strike drones hit 9 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 7:30 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 195 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country," the statement reads.

In total, on the night of June 11 (from 6:00 p.m. on June 10), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Belgorod region of Russia, and 221 strike UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Herber, Italmas, and Parodia decoy drone types, launched from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and Chauda and Hvardiyske in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, air defense missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's defense forces.

Ballistic missiles and 21 strike drones were recorded as hitting 9 locations, with downed drone debris falling at 8 locations.

The command added that the attack is ongoing, with enemy drones remaining in Ukrainian airspace.

Tags: #air_defense #destruction #targets

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