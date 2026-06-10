Interfax-Ukraine
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21:00 10.06.2026

Death toll rises to 5 after strike on Pavlohrad multi-story building – official

1 min read
Death toll rises to 5 after strike on Pavlohrad multi-story building – official
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

A fifth victim has been reported following a Russian strike on a multi-story residential building in Pavlohrad, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"The number of casualties from the enemy attack on Pavlohrad has increased. A 75-year-old woman was delivered to the hospital. She is in serious condition. Medical personnel are providing her with all necessary assistance," Hanzha stated on Telegram.

Earlier, four casualties were reported, including a 13-year-old teenager.

Tags: #shelling #dnipropetrovsk_region #consequences

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