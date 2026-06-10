20:58 10.06.2026
Russian attack on Pavlohrad injures 4, including teenager – official
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA
Four people, including a 13-year-old boy, sustained injuries as a result of a Russian attack on Pavlohrad, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.
In a Telegram post, Hanzha wrote that four people had been injured in the enemy attack on Pavlohrad: a 13-year-old boy and three men aged 43, 44, and 79.
According to him, all the victims will receive treatment on an outpatient basis.
Earlier, Hanzha reported that a multi-story residential building had been damaged and a fire had broken out due to the Russian attack.