Russian attack on Pavlohrad injures 4, including teenager – official

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Four people, including a 13-year-old boy, sustained injuries as a result of a Russian attack on Pavlohrad, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

In a Telegram post, Hanzha wrote that four people had been injured in the enemy attack on Pavlohrad: a 13-year-old boy and three men aged 43, 44, and 79.

According to him, all the victims will receive treatment on an outpatient basis.

Earlier, Hanzha reported that a multi-story residential building had been damaged and a fire had broken out due to the Russian attack.