Zelenskyy: USF task force hits Russian targets worth almost $40 bln in one year

Photo: https://14reg.army

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the designation of June 11 as Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) Day for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), noting that Ukraine was the first country in the world to establish such a branch of the military, and that it was Ukrainians who proved that technology, creativity, and courage can change the nature of war.

"In just one year since the creation of the USF Group, Russian targets of various levels have already been struck, amounting to nearly $40 billion... The Armed Forces' USF is truly a model for many other armies, and in recent months we are especially grateful for the mid-range strikes: Russian military logistics throughout the depth of the temporarily occupied territory is now within reach of Ukrainian drones. The Russian border area is also feeling our impact," he said during an evening video address.

Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers and all units of the Ukrainian Defense and Security Forces, who "jointly and in unison are inflicting exactly the kind of damage that is needed."