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20:15 10.06.2026

Sybiha: 47 countries, EU condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine's spent fuel storage facility

1 min read
Sybiha: 47 countries, EU condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine's spent fuel storage facility
Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha commented on the IAEA Board of Governors' resolution condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine's Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility near Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), noting that "not it is time to take action to stop Russia's nuclear blackmail."

"Today, 47 states and the EU at the IAEA Board of Governors condemned Russia's attack against Ukraine's Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility near Chornobyl NPP. The message is clear: Russia continues to undermine nuclear safety and security through its illegal war against Ukraine. I thank our partners for their unwavering support. Now it is time to take action to stop Russia's nuclear blackmail," he said on X social media.

Sybiha called for increased pressure on the aggressor to stop attacks on Ukrainian civilians and nuclear infrastructure and to return Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant to its rightful owner – Ukraine.

Tags: #mfa #central_spent_fuel_storage

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