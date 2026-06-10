Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:13 10.06.2026

Russian UAVs attack 2 civilian merchant vessels in Black Sea

1 min read
Russian UAVs attack 2 civilian merchant vessels in Black Sea

Russian drones have attacked civilian merchant vessels flying the flags of Panama and Barbados in the Black Sea, the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine has said.

"The vessel flying the flag of Panama was heading to an Odesa region port to load metal. A fire broke out on board, which was promptly extinguished by the crew. A vessel flying the flag of Barbados, which was transporting wheat, was also damaged," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, no casualties were reported. Both vessels remain seaworthy and have continued along their routes.

"These successive attacks on civilian shipping prove once again that Russia is deliberately threatening the safety of maritime logistics. Despite this, the Ukrainian maritime corridor continues to operate, ensuring the export of products and global food security," the ministry noted.

Tags: #consequences #attacks #rf

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