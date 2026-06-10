Ukraine to introduce graded fines, stiffen penalties for habitual traffic violators – Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko has discussed draft legislative amendments with Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and government officials aimed at improving safety on the country's roads.

"It is proposed to introduce a graded scale of fines depending on the degree of speeding and to stiffen liability for habitual violators," she wrote on Telegram.

As the Prime Minister has said, the new rules primarily target those who regularly jeopardize the safety of other road users.

"Over the past 12 months, automated traffic enforcement cameras have flagged nearly 2,900 drivers who exceeded the speed limit more than 50 times. More than 35,000 drivers caught the attention of the cameras over ten times in a year, and nearly 12,500 did so more than twenty times," Svyrydenko has said.

Svyrydenko expects that the Ministry of Internal Affairs will discuss these proposals with members of parliament in the near future.

Separately, the Cabinet of Ministers is working on expanding the automated traffic violation enforcement system.

"Today, around 377 cameras are operational on the roads. We plan to increase their number to over 410 complexes. Where enforcement is active, drivers follow the rules more frequently," the Prime Minister has said.

The government is also preparing a regulatory framework for the use of electric scooters and other light personal electric vehicles. "During the first five months of 2026, the number of traffic accidents involving them increased by 66.8%. People, including children, are being killed and injured. The rules must be clear and understandable for all road users," Svyrydenko has said.