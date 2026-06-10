Interfax-Ukraine
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19:02 10.06.2026

Zelenskyy establishes June 11 as Day of Unmanned Systems Forces of AFU

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Zelenskyy establishes June 11 as Day of Unmanned Systems Forces of AFU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree establishing June 11 as the Day of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Taking into account the role of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the struggle for the freedom, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and with the aim of establishing new military traditions, I hereby decree: to establish in Ukraine the Day of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to be celebrated annually on June 11," the text of the decree reads.

The corresponding decree, No. 485/2026, has been published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Tags: #zelenskyy #decree #day_of_the_unmanned_systems_forces

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