Interfax-Ukraine
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18:48 10.06.2026

2 injured in drone strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region – official

1 min read
2 injured in drone strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region – official
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Two people sustained injuries as a result of more than 50 Russian drone attacks over the course of the day, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

In a Telegram post, Hanzha wrote that the Russians also targeted the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih district, damaging infrastructure and vehicles. He has said that two men, aged 35 and 41, were injured and will receive treatment on an outpatient basis.

According to him, in the Nikopol district, Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities, came under strike. An enterprise, an auto repair shop, a gas station, private houses, and cars were damaged.

In the Synelnykove district, the adversary struck the Rozdory and Mykolaivka communities, destroying a private house.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #russian_attack

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