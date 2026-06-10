Russia launches UAV attack near Sumy's train station, causing fire on roof of train carriage – Ukrzaliznytsia

An enemy UAV attacked the area of the train station in Sumy; after it was shot down, debris fell onto passenger train No. 143 (Sumy-Rakhiv) and caused a fire on the roof of the last carriage, according to a statement released by the company on Wednesday.

"The Shahed UAV was shot down over the station building, and its debris fell onto passenger train No. 143 Sumy-Rakhiv. As a result, the roof of the last carriage caught fire," Ukrzaliznytsia said on Telegram.

According to the company, passengers and the train crew were unharmed as they were in shelter.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that as of now, the train has departed and is running with a five-hour delay.

"We are doing everything we can to make up for the delay," the company said.