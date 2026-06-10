Interfax-Ukraine
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18:18 10.06.2026

Zelenskyy uses every opportunity to bring peace closer – MFA on Abramovich visit

2 min read
Zelenskyy uses every opportunity to bring peace closer – MFA on Abramovich visit
Photo: MFA

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhii Tykhy, commenting on the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian oligarch and former owner of Chelsea Football Club Roman Abramovich, emphasized that the Ukrainian leader utilizes every opportunity to bring about peace.

He made this statement during a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

"As for the specific details of organizing Abramovich’s visit: I will not surprise you with anything interesting… It can be said for certain that he did not fly by plane, obviously," Tykhyi has said.

According to him, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "told everything frankly."

"One can only add that the President of Ukraine uses every, even the smallest, opportunity to bring peace closer. This is the correct assessment of this contact," Tykhy has said.

As previously reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian businessman Roman Abramovich had visited Kyiv and expressed his intention to pass a message from him to Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy added that Abramovich’s visit was not secret, and its purpose was to ascertain Ukraine’s position on potential peace negotiations.

"But Abramovich said that it had to be quiet, without any publicity. I said: that is your choice—for us, it does not matter," Zelenskyy has said in an interview with Sky News.

Tags: #mfa #zelenskyy #peace #abramovich

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