Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:46 10.06.2026

Police investigate double homicide in Vinnytsia

1 min read
Police investigate double homicide in Vinnytsia

Police are establishing the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two individuals in Vinnytsia, the communication department of the Vinnytsia Regional Police announced.

"On the afternoon of June 10, police received a call from eyewitnesses to an incident that occurred on Pryvokzalna Street. According to preliminary information, a conflict arose between a man and a woman, during which he inflicted knife wounds on his female acquaintance. The victim died from her injuries. Following this, the man used the same knife to inflict fatal bodily injuries upon himself," the law enforcement agency has said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

An investigative-operational group, forensic experts, and other specialized police services are working at the scene.

All circumstances of the incident are being established.

Tags: #national_police #homicide #vinnytsia

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