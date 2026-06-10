Interfax-Ukraine
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17:44 10.06.2026

NATO works closely with allies to effectively address UAV and UGV issues

1 min read
NATO works closely with allies to effectively address UAV and UGV issues
Photo: https://x.com/NATOpress

The North Atlantic Alliance is working closely with its allies to "effectively and efficiently" counter incidents involving unmanned aerial and maritime vehicles along the eastern flank, NATO Spokesperson Allison Hart has said.

In a post on the social network X, Hart wrote that as a direct consequence of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, an increase in the number of incidents involving unmanned vehicles had been observed along NATO’s eastern flank-both in the air and at sea. She has said that NATO was working closely with its allies to continue addressing this issue effectively and efficiently, including during discussions in the North Atlantic Council focused on security in the Black Sea region.

Tags: #nato #uavs #allison_hart

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