Interfax-Ukraine
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17:36 10.06.2026

Tusk reacts to anti-Ukrainian and xenophobic statements in Sejm

1 min read
Tusk reacts to anti-Ukrainian and xenophobic statements in Sejm
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/www.president.gov.ua

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has sharply condemned xenophobic statements made by Polish politicians, specifically mentioning Robert Bąkiewicz.

"Statements such as: ‘I wonder how it is possible that a person of Ukrainian origin is a deputy minister in the Polish government,’ or the words of political leader Bąkiewicz, who said that those holding a different opinion than his should be burned off Polish soil with napalm. I also remember the words about Jews and Germans. This forms a single, disturbing whole," Tusk’s speech in the Polish Sejm was quoted in a post by the Chancellery of the Prime Minister on the social network X.

The Prime Minister has said that such remarks from opposition leaders would incite the spread of xenophobia and hatred.

"No one can remain indifferent to what we are hearing—not from the mouths of political hooligans, but from political leaders of the opposition. Such words will incite the spread of xenophobia and hatred," Tusk has said.

Tags: #xenophobic #tusk #poland

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