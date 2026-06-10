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17:35 10.06.2026

Energoatom establishing system for reporting violations within company – Supervisory Board Chair

2 min read
Energoatom establishing system for reporting violations within company – Supervisory Board Chair
Photo: https://t.me/energoatom_ua

JSC National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC) Energoatom is working to establish a dedicated communication channel-a whistleblowing system-to ensure a comprehensive and proper analysis and assessment of each individual incident or situation that is identified.

"Temporarily, until the full launch of such a reporting system, the company has created a separate secure email address to receive reports from employees, suppliers, contractors, and other interested parties," the company said on Wednesday, citing a statement by Chair of the Energoatom Supervisory Board Rumina Velshi.

The mailbox was created to receive reports regarding potential violations of the law; cases of fraud, corruption, or misconduct; conflicts of interest; violations of the company’s internal policies and procedures; risks to safety, integrity, or good governance; as well as other unlawful actions or circumstances.

As Velshi noted, to ensure independent and impartial review of reports, access to this email address will be limited to a select group of internal and external specialists authorized to handle initial processing and provide recommendations on how to respond.

Other employees, officials, and company executives will not have access to this email address.

"All reports will be reviewed appropriately and in compliance with confidentiality requirements," the Supervisory Board Chair said.

According to him, the Supervisory Board encourages reporting any good-faith suspicions regarding potential violations or risks.

"Reporting a problem is not a sign of disloyalty to colleagues or the company. On the contrary, it is responsible behavior that helps protect the interests of the company, its employees, and all stakeholders," he said.

Welch explained that it is precisely those directly involved in operational and business processes who have the best view of what is happening within the company and may be the first to notice situations requiring attention or action.

"The Supervisory Board supports the creation of an environment in which everyone can safely and in good faith report circumstances that could harm the company, its employees, partners, reputation, or the interests of the state," he added.

Tags: #whistleblowing #energoatom

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