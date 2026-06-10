Interfax-Ukraine
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17:23 10.06.2026

80 youth projects to receive UAH 20 mln in funding – Ministry of Sport

2 min read
80 youth projects to receive UAH 20 mln in funding – Ministry of Sport
Photo: Unsplash

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, together with the Ukrainian Youth Foundation, announced the results of the competitive selection process for the "Expanding Youth Participation in Public Life and Strengthening Social Cohesion" track.

In a statement, the ministry has said that the total funding volume for this track amounts to UAH 20 million, which will be directed toward the implementation of initiatives that strengthen youth participation in community life, develop local communities, and promote social unity across the country.

It is said that 455 applications were submitted for consideration, including 218 from individuals and 237 from legal entities.

The ministry explained that all selected initiatives underwent a rigorous vetting process to ensure compliance with state youth policy priorities. The evaluation was carried out in several stages with the participation of 60 independent experts, ensuring maximum transparency, objectivity, and high-quality selection.

Based on the results of the competition, funding will be granted to the 80 best projects, specifically 32 initiatives from individuals and 48 from legal entities.

In particular, the winning projects most frequently include initiatives aimed at creating modern co-working zones, youth spaces, and hubs within communities, as well as developing youth leadership, advocacy skills, and civic activism.

Significant attention was also paid to strengthening social cohesion through interregional exchanges and community interaction, the development of volunteer movements, eco-activism, and a culture of mutual assistance.

In addition, the supported projects involve the implementation of non-formal education, the creation of media laboratories and grant-writing schools, and the utilization of modern digital tools for youth.

The Ministry of Sports has said that the implementation of these initiatives will take place between June and October 2026, spanning 21 regions of Ukraine.

The projects will be executed in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions.

Tags: #funding #ministry_of_sport

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