Man injured in Kherson gas station strike dies – official

A 61-year-old man who was injured during a Russian attack on a gas station in the Chornobaivka community on June 5 has died in a Kherson hospital, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

On his Telegram channel, Prokudin wrote that doctors fought for his life until the very end, but the injuries proved too severe.

As previously reported, on June 5, the Russian army launched a drone strike on a gas station in the village of Posad-Pokrovske within the Chornobaivka rural community. The attack, carried out by a Shahed-type drone, killed a 35-year-old female employee of the station and left nine other civilians with injuries of varying degrees of severity.