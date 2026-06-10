Case against Russian actor and propagandist Boris Korchevnikov sent to court - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has completed its pre-trial investigation and sent to court an indictment against Moscow propagandist Boris Korchevnikov, who publicly supports the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine.

"The sanctioned individual is known as a former actor of the TV series ‘Kadetstvo,’ and is currently the head of the pro-Kremlin TV channel ‘Spas’ and a host of media projects for the aggressor country," the SBU said in a message on its Telegram channel.

As the investigation found, he regularly uses controlled information resources to support the full-scale invasion of Russia.

"In television broadcasts, Korchevnikov justified war crimes by the Russians against the civilian population of Ukraine and also called for the seizure of our state. It was also established that the individual repeatedly visited the temporarily occupied territories of our state. During such ‘tours’ throughout 2022-2023, he participated in Kremlin propaganda events in support of local occupation administrations," the security service reported.

Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service, Korchevnikov is charged under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine); Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed using mass media); Part 2 of Article 332-2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine).

Since the accused is on the territory of Russia and is evading justice, measures are being taken to bring him to criminal responsibility.

The pre-trial investigation was carried out by SBU officers under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General’s Office.