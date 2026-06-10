Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:38 10.06.2026

Case against Russian actor and propagandist Boris Korchevnikov sent to court - SBU

2 min read
Case against Russian actor and propagandist Boris Korchevnikov sent to court - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has completed its pre-trial investigation and sent to court an indictment against Moscow propagandist Boris Korchevnikov, who publicly supports the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine.

"The sanctioned individual is known as a former actor of the TV series ‘Kadetstvo,’ and is currently the head of the pro-Kremlin TV channel ‘Spas’ and a host of media projects for the aggressor country," the SBU said in a message on its Telegram channel.

As the investigation found, he regularly uses controlled information resources to support the full-scale invasion of Russia.

"In television broadcasts, Korchevnikov justified war crimes by the Russians against the civilian population of Ukraine and also called for the seizure of our state. It was also established that the individual repeatedly visited the temporarily occupied territories of our state. During such ‘tours’ throughout 2022-2023, he participated in Kremlin propaganda events in support of local occupation administrations," the security service reported.

Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service, Korchevnikov is charged under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine); Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed using mass media); Part 2 of Article 332-2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine).

Since the accused is on the territory of Russia and is evading justice, measures are being taken to bring him to criminal responsibility.

The pre-trial investigation was carried out by SBU officers under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Tags: #propagandists #sbu #court #russian_aggression

MORE ABOUT

18:01 10.06.2026
Deputy head of OP Tatarov loses court case against former NABU director Sytnyk – AntAC

Deputy head of OP Tatarov loses court case against former NABU director Sytnyk – AntAC

14:34 10.06.2026
Foreigners who committed arsons in western Ukraine receive 12 years in prison

Foreigners who committed arsons in western Ukraine receive 12 years in prison

10:57 09.06.2026
SBU Alpha special forces top target destruction rankings for third straight month

SBU Alpha special forces top target destruction rankings for third straight month

20:28 05.06.2026
Zelenskyy approves new SBU operations on frontlines

Zelenskyy approves new SBU operations on frontlines

10:37 05.06.2026
Sitting judge in Poltava receives 15-year prison sentence, first such case in Ukraine - SBU

Sitting judge in Poltava receives 15-year prison sentence, first such case in Ukraine - SBU

13:43 04.06.2026
SBU, SBI detain former UZ employee who guarded Russian military trains during occupation of Kherson

SBU, SBI detain former UZ employee who guarded Russian military trains during occupation of Kherson

13:11 04.06.2026
Case of detective Husarov closed due to statute of limitations – PGO

Case of detective Husarov closed due to statute of limitations – PGO

18:18 29.05.2026
SBU strikes important FSB signals intelligence facility in Krasnodar Krai

SBU strikes important FSB signals intelligence facility in Krasnodar Krai

13:50 26.05.2026
SBU detains mayor in Odesa region for seeking bribe on 'green' power plant construction

SBU detains mayor in Odesa region for seeking bribe on 'green' power plant construction

16:54 25.05.2026
Court sentences participants of organized FSB agent group spying for Russia in Odesa – SBU

Court sentences participants of organized FSB agent group spying for Russia in Odesa – SBU

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: USF task force hits Russian targets worth almost $40 bln in one year

Ukraine may open all EU accession negotiating clusters within a month — Kachka

Zelensky-Trump G7 meeting not confirmed but Ukraine always open — MFA

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Flamingo missiles hit military plant in Cheboksary

Ukrainian forces knock out power at Mariupol port – USF

LATEST

Zelenskyy: USF task force hits Russian targets worth almost $40 bln in one year

Sybiha: 47 countries, EU condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine's spent fuel storage facility

Sybiha: 47 countries, EU condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine's spent fuel storage facility

Russian UAVs attack 2 civilian merchant vessels in Black Sea

Ukraine to introduce graded fines, stiffen penalties for habitual traffic violators – Svyrydenko

Education Ombudsman asks Odesa city, regional authorities whether holding NMT in shelters considered

Zelenskyy establishes June 11 as Day of Unmanned Systems Forces of AFU

2 injured in drone strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region – official

Honorary titles in culture should stay, not subsidize low salaries – Berezhna

Russia launches UAV attack near Sumy's train station, causing fire on roof of train carriage – Ukrzaliznytsia

AD
AD