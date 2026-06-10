Interfax-Ukraine
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16:09 10.06.2026

Ukraine receiving no free military aid from Bulgaria, cooperation on commercial basis — MFA

1 min read
Ukraine receiving no free military aid from Bulgaria, cooperation on commercial basis — MFA

Ukraine is currently receiving no free military aid from Bulgaria, with cooperation taking place on a commercial basis, Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi has said.

He made the statement at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, as reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"Ukraine is currently receiving no free military aid from Bulgaria. Ukrainian-Bulgarian defense cooperation on a commercial basis is ongoing and mutually beneficial. We expect this cooperation to continue," the spokesperson said.

He added that defense-industrial cooperation between Bulgaria and Ukraine strengthens both countries, and thanked Bulgaria for making such projects possible.

"This mutually beneficial cooperation helps us achieve peace faster," the MFA said.

As previously reported, Bulgaria’s new defense minister Dimitar Stoyanov said Bulgaria does not plan to provide the Ukrainian army with more weapons.

Tags: #mfa #aid #bulgaria

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