Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:48 10.06.2026

MFA urges against politicizing Ukrainian president's travel logistics

1 min read
MFA urges against politicizing Ukrainian president's travel logistics
Photo: MFA

Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi rejected any political dimension to the travel logistics of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling the link artificial.

He made the statement at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, as reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"I have seen this connection being made. It seems artificial to me. The president’s logistics are handled separately by his protocol service. Let us not politicize the logistics question," Tykhyi said.

He urged against drawing particular attention to logistics matters for security reasons.

"It is not worth it, frankly. There is no political dimension here and there is no need to look for one," the diplomat said.

As previously reported, citing FlightAware data, President Zelenskyy flew to the United Kingdom on June 7 via Chisinau rather than through the Polish airport in Rzeszow, which he had used previously. On social media, the change in the president’s travel logistics was linked to tensions in relations between Ukraine and Poland.

Tags: #mfa #president #logistics #tykhyi

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