Interfax-Ukraine
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15:48 10.06.2026

Work record digitization continues after June 10 deadline, insurance records safe — ministry

2 min read
Work record digitization continues after June 10 deadline, insurance records safe — ministry

Following June 10, the date on which the transition period for transferring data from paper work record books to the electronic system ended, the digitization process will continue and insurance records will not be lost, the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine has said.

"June 10, 2026 marks the end of the five-year transition period for transferring data from paper work record books to the electronic system. However, this does not mean that after this date employment records will disappear, that paper work record books will stop being accepted, or that people will lose the ability to confirm their periods of employment," the ministry said on its website on Wednesday.

It stressed that work record book digitization will continue after June 10.

The ministry noted that the five-year transition period was established to allow the state, employers, and citizens to gradually transfer large volumes of information from paper work record books to the Insured Persons Register. During this time, employers and employees had the opportunity to submit scanned copies of work record books, while the Pension Fund processed the data and entered it into the electronic system.

The end of the transition period does not, however, mean the end of work on employment data. If data from a paper work record book has not yet been entered into the electronic system, it can still be submitted.

"The key point for citizens: after June 10 the work record book digitization procedure continues, the paper work record book retains its validity, and accumulated work history remains preserved," the ministry stressed.

Tags: #work_record_books #ministry_of_social_policy #digitization

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