Interfax-Ukraine
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15:38 10.06.2026

We hope for strong signals, primarily on air defense – MFA on NATO summit

2 min read
We hope for strong signals, primarily on air defense – MFA on NATO summit

Ukraine’s participation in the NATO summit in Ankara will be a powerful political signal and will have significant practical results, with Kyiv counting on the announcement of decisions regarding air defense, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi has stated.

He said this at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports.

"We are convinced that Ukraine’s participation in the NATO summit in Ankara will be a powerful political signal and will have significant practical results. We expect that NATO allies will demonstrate unity and determination in the matter of providing military assistance to Ukraine, and this concerns primarily air defense assets," the spokesperson said.

The MFA also hopes that at the NATO summit, leaders will confirm that assistance to Ukraine will be long-term, strategic, and will continue to grow.

"It is important that the summit takes place precisely in Ankara. Turkey is a special NATO ally. A country with one of the most powerful armies, one of the most powerful defense industries. A country that is, in essence, a guarantor of the security of peace in the Black Sea region," Tykhyi said.

The spokesperson noted, in particular, the diplomatic efforts of Turkey and the personal role of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Tykhyi, Turkey "is one of the best points where a NATO summit can take place."

"It is very important that all leaders gather in Ankara, and we hope for strong signals. First of all, regarding air defense," he said.

Tykhyi emphasized that a number of decisions regarding additional air defense assets that could be involved are currently in progress.

"It seems to us that the summit in Ankara is an excellent time to make some of these decisions public. We want to reach them sooner, but the summit is a great opportunity to announce big, good decisions on air defense," he said.

Tags: #mfa #air_defense #turkey #nato

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