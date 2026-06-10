Bus processing to Poland through Shehyni suspended from June 15 until Nov 2027 due to repairs – Lviv Customs

Bus processing to Poland through the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint will be suspended from June 15 until November 2027 due to repairs, while the processing of buses from Poland to Ukraine will operate as routine, Lviv Customs has reported.

"Repair works on the bus lane for entry into the Republic of Poland are starting at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint. The works will begin on June 15, 2026, and will last until November 2027," the customs office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

It is reported that due to the repairs, the processing of buses from Ukraine to Poland through the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint will not be carried out during this time. Meanwhile, the processing of buses from Poland to Ukraine will proceed as routine.

"To cross the state border in the direction of departure from Ukraine to Poland, it is necessary to choose other checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. We ask carriers to take this information into account when planning routes and to inform passengers in advance," the statement noted.