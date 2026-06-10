Interfax-Ukraine
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15:30 10.06.2026

Man killed Wed in Kherson identified as energy company worker — prosecutor's office

1 min read
Man killed Wed in Kherson identified as energy company worker — prosecutor's office

Authorities in Kherson have identified the man killed in a strike on the Korabelny district of the city, Kherson Oblast Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin announced.

"He turned out to be a 39-year-old employee of one of the oblast’s municipal utilities. The man came under a Russian UAV strike while performing his professional duties. This is yet another proof of the terrorist nature of Russians, who deliberately direct drones at civilian specialists keeping communities running," Prokudin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office clarified that the man worked for an energy company.

"At the moment of the attack, the man was carrying out emergency repair and restoration work," the statement read.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched over the strike that resulted in the civilian’s death (Part 2, Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are conducting the necessary investigative actions to document yet another war crime committed by Russian military personnel.

Tags: #kherson #russian_attack

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