Interfax-Ukraine
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15:28 10.06.2026

MFA says Ukraine Recovery Conference preparations in Gdansk on track

1 min read
MFA says Ukraine Recovery Conference preparations in Gdansk on track
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk are proceeding as planned, Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi has said.

He made the statement at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, as reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"Preparations for the Ukraine recovery conference are on schedule, proceeding normally, just as they have been," he said.

Tykhyi expressed hope that the conference would be held successfully.

URC 2026 is scheduled for June 25–26 in Gdansk, co-organized by the Polish and Ukrainian governments to mobilize international support, attract investment, and plan reconstruction efforts.

Tags: #mfa #gdansk #poland #urc_2026

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